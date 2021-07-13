Cancel
Fairview, PA

Bridge closure

By Rebekah Wallace/The Corry Journal
thecorryjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA section of Route 6 (Columbus Avenue) between Shawnee Village and Walmart is closed for construction. The entire bridge structure is being replaced by a PennDOT contracted company, Chivers Construction Co., out of Fairview. The part of the project requiring the closure was originally estimated to take about a week, but could be longer due to rain. A detour has been established which uses Routes 6, 426 and 27. According to PennDOT, some additional work such as guide rail installation may continue with the use of flaggers after the road has reopened.

