Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

As Data Landscape Transforms, Eyeota’s Approach to Identity and First-Party Data Onboarding Deepens Its Global Impact

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, announced that its long-standing interoperable and ID-agnostic approach to data has prompted significant global growth and deepened marketplace relevance over the past year. Among the milestones that testify to Eyeota’s ongoing and accelerating growth in international markets, the company now serves 188 international markets in all major global regions, with its consumer-friendly cohort onboarding technology being leveraged across 35 different countries. Eyeota has expanded its footprint by launching a new tech hub in Pune, India, which joins offices currently established in New York, London, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney. The company has also expanded headcount by 17, including the additions of Rob Armstrong as VP of Product and Aditya Kulkarni as VP of Engineering. Ashwini Karandikar, formerly of Dentsu Aegis and now Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company, also joined the company as a Board Advisor.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Onboarding#Global Impact#Global Markets#Mckinsey Company#First Party#Vp Of Engineering#Dentsu Aegis#Mckinsey Company#Equifax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Related
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Data Protection Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue | Oprating Vendors: IBM, Informatica, CA Technologies, Solix, IRI, Delphix, Mentis, Micro Focus, Oracle, Compuwa…

The documented report on Global Data Protection Market by Reports Globe aims to offer an organized and methodical strategy for important aspects that have affected the market in recent years and future market opportunities that companies can trust. It gives readers clear market research for better judgment and better decision making on whether or not to invest. The report provides an analysis and overview of the future dynamics with an in-depth analysis of the most important players that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global Data Protection market during the forecast period.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is expected to boom in 2020

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Latest Research Report 2020:. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market sustainability.
Technologyaithority.com

Cradlepoint Signs On Tech Data Distribution Partner In Southeast Asia To Fuel Wireless WAN And 5G Expansion

Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia. The distribution partnership will enable Cradlepoint to accelerate operations initially in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with plans to expand into other markets in the region longer term. Cradlepoint’s Chris Joseph has also been appointed as Senior Director, Distribution, Asia Pacific, responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.
Businessmartechseries.com

Carlyle To Acquire LiveU To Further Accelerate Global Growth

LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, announced that global investment firm Carlyle has acquired the Company from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, are not being disclosed. Founded...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

The Future Of Sustainable Omnichannel Commerce

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Nandan Sheth, head of Carat and digital commerce at Fiserv, reveals the three key components that will be essential to the future of sustainable omnichannel commerce.
Softwaresecurityintelligence.com

How AI Will Transform Data Security

I’ve often wondered whether artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity is a good thing or a bad thing for data security. Yes, I love the convenience of online stores suggesting the perfect items for me based on my search history, but other times it feels a bit creepy to have a pair of shoes I looked at stalking me around the internet. But I’ve realized as a consumer that the answer is a little bit of both.
InternetDigiday

How the ad industry can use its borrowed time to future-proof first-party data solutions

Trent Lloyd, co-founder and head of brand solutions, Eyeota. Google’s updated timeline for its Privacy Sandbox rollout, including its two-year delay of third-party cookie deprecation on Chrome, didn’t come as a surprise to many industry observers, given the limited utility of Google’s FLoC and the slow momentum of the Privacy Sandbox in the World Wide Web Consortium. Ultimately, Google’s decision underscores the power publishers now have, as well as the immense value that advertising-funded content brings to the open web.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sincera Launches ‘1Data’ – A Data Management Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

1Data Empowers Users to Use Data from Across the Enterprise to Automate Processes, Operationalize Data Management Functions and Get Reliable Business Insights. Sincera, a leading provider of data management solutions, announces the launch of 1Data – its new and revamped data management platform. Managing the increasing size and complexity of enterprise data is a business imperative; 1Data will be an essential tool for businesses to operationalize data management functions, institutionalize data governance and accelerate digital initiatives.
EconomyTire Review

IMR Releases Data on the Impact of EVs on Independent Shops

IMR Inc., a full-service automotive market research firm, has released its latest insights on how battery and hybrid electric vehicle service is impacting independent repair shops. Between May 3 and June 30, IMR Inc. interviewed 1,000 independent repair shops in the U.S. to gain insight on their service of battery...
Technologysiliconangle.com

IBM harnesses the power of data, hybrid cloud to deepen financial industry’s digital transformation

From online banking to strengthening the shared economy’s financial infrastructure, fintech startups are transforming the economic world. For banks, in particular, this represents both a threat to business-as-usual and a significant opportunity to innovate and improve competitiveness. With a well-known presence in the financial industry, IBM is exploiting the power...
Technologyaithority.com

DoubleVerify Awarded Three Privacy Certification Seals From TrustArc, Demonstrating Its Commitment To Data Privacy Globally

DV continues to lead on privacy compliance and data governance with TRUSTe IPV, APEC CBPR and PRP certifications. DoubleVerify a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced it has achieved certifications for the EU-U.S. focused International Privacy Verification (IPV), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR), and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) via the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

A unified approach is the future of data backup

Though disaster recovery and backup solutions have always been critical components for any business, the pandemic put a spotlight on the many threats to data today. Cybercrime is rampant, with ransomware, account takeover attacks, and phishing schemes all proliferating over the past 18 months. And while hardware failures may not make the news the way cybercrime does, they are a frequent occurrence that can cause significant data loss across an organization along with deletions through user error or malicious intent.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Infutor Taps Nth Party to Enhance Consumer Identity Data Match Test Capability

Encrypted, In-Browser Match Testing of Identity Graph and First Party Data Streamlines Secure, Self-Service Data Overlap Testing. Consumer identity management expert Infutor today announced that it has selected data privacy workflow solution provider Nth Party to enhance Infutor’s data match testing capability. Marketing Technology News: Camera IQ Launches No-Code Design...
BusinessCIO

Lexmark retools, reskills for data transformation

Global printer and imaging products manufacturer, Lexmark International, generates a lot of data. Its Lexmark Managed Print Services alone consists of more than a million printers and multifunction devices that generate more than a terabyte of data per week. Lexmark has more than six million additional devices in the wild, and customers of those devices can opt-in to share their data with Lexmark as well.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VCSEL Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type, Material, Wavelength, Application, Data Rate, Industry And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VCSEL Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Material (GaAs, InP), Wavelength, Application (Sensing, Data Communication, Industrial Heating & Printing, Emerging), Data Rate, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The VCSEL market is expected...
Softwaredataversity.net

Machine Learning Transformed: Data Quality and Operational Necessities

Machine learning elicits mixed reactions. On the one hand, some consider machine learning a company’s new super power that has “swept enterprise technology, using mass amounts of data and algorithms to make predictions.” At the same time machine learning has been considered an overhyped fad and a panacea, failing to deliver. While both can be true, companies need to factor in machine learning to automate business.
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Estee Lauder Places ‘Industry-First’ Approach on Transformation Capabilities

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is ramping up its emphasis on Transformation, in a move to accelerate high-growth regions and categories. To head this mission, the global beauty behemoth has announced that Daniel Mahler has been promoted to executive vice president, Global Transformation and Category Leadership. He will continue to report jointly to Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Healthmontereycountyweekly.com

Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Parkinson's UK, the largest charitable funder of Parkinson's research in Europe, has announced today that it is using Collaborative Drug Discovery's CDD Vault informatics system to manage project data from the Parkinson's Virtual Biotech, its pioneering drug discovery arm. The Parkinson's...
JobsThrive Global

Data-driven approach to your millennials hiring strategy

Millennials (born in 198 – 1996) are adults between the ages of 22 and 38 who entered the workforce over the last twenty years. Besides, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, they will make 75% of the US workforce by 2030. As the millennials are coming of age, it is high time for managers, business owners, and HR teams to develop the approach of what to expect and what to offer to these candidates.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Spire Global Awarded Contract for Earth Observation Data

New task order continues delivery of comprehensive space data and opens availability to all U.S. Government-funded researchers and federal agencies. VIENNA, Va. & RESTON, Va. (Spire Global PR) — Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, has announced the continuation of its participation in NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program with a six-million-dollar contract extension. The contract continuation, Task Order 6 (TO6), is a subscription data solution that includes radio occultation (RO) data, grazing angle GNSS-RO, total electron content (TEC) data, precise orbit determination (POD) data, soil moisture and ocean surface wind speed GNSS-Reflectometry data, and magnetometer data. This data will be available to all federal agencies, NASA-funded researchers and, more broadly, to all U.S. Government-funded researchers for scientific purposes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy