Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Central Sierra Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Central Sierra Foothills; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Lake Isabella; Southern Kings County; Southern Sierra Foothills; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures 100 to 108 for the Sierra Nevada foothills and 102 to 108 for the Kern River Valley and the San Joaquin Valley expected below 5000 feet. * WHERE...Central California Interior below 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.