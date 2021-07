Heading into the Olympic break, there are several teams that are welcoming the stoppage with open arms. The Sparks, Mystics and Mercury are all waiting for some stars to return, and the overall roster just to get healthy. Others, however, like the Lynx and Fever wish they could go a week or two further before the break. At the midway point of the season, four teams have established themselves as bonafide championship contenders, with the rest jockeying for position. Could the month off provide a fifth team the chance to break into the upper tier?