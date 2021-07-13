Clarksville upends Collins-Maxwell in regional finals: Spartans miss state for the first time

For the second straight year, Benton softball saw their season end one game shy of the State Tournament as the Bobcats fell at Oskaloosa 4-3 on Tuesday in substate battle. “This team never says die and they certainly showed that today,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “Our M.O. this season has been digging ourselves into holes and then fighting back out. It’s a tough way to lose, but we came back and I’m proud of our effort.”