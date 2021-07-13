Cancel
Clarksville upends Collins-Maxwell in regional finals: Spartans miss state for the first time

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollins-Maxwell's Erica Houge wants two pitches back following the No. 3 Spartans' 3-2 loss to No. 11 Clarksville in the Class 1A regional finals Monday at Collins. In rematch of the last two 1A state championship games, Houge was brilliant most of the night. She finished with an incredible 13 strikeouts against just one walk and held the Indians to just five hits.

