Yosemite National Park shared the heartbreaking account of a black bear finding her dead cub after it was run over by a car.The tragedy was labelled as “routine” by an anonymous park ranger, who appealed to park visitors to be mindful of the animals that call the park home.Due to the pandemic favouring socially distanced activities, the United States’ national parks have since become popular leisure destinations. May 2021 marked the busiest month on record for Yosemite National Park. According to the Keep Bears Wild campaign, “dozens of black bears are struck by vehicles each year” and it’s one of...