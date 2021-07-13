Teen hacks yearbook software, attributes Hitler quote to George Floyd, CT cops say

Cancel
An 18-year-old accused of sneaking a quote by Adolf Hitler into his school’s yearbook is now charged with computer crimes, according to Connecticut authorities. Police say the teen hacked a computer database that students used to submit quotes for the yearbook at Glastonbury High School, where the teenager was a student. The “insensitive” quote appeared under a classmate’s photo and was falsely attributed to George Floyd, according to an arrest log obtained by McClatchy News.

