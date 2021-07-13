Ben Simmons Got Destroyed by Famous Actor in Room Full of Professional Athletes: ‘He’s Been Building Orphanages Completely Out of His Playoff Bricks’

Trae Young has by far been one of the most interesting players to keep up with in the NBA since he joined the league just a few years ago, and it’s no secret that there are many different opinions on Trae and his playstyle… Between the foul baiting, nutmegs, and threes near half-court there have been many fans who believe that this style just can’t lead to wins and that Trae Young would never be the number one option on a contending team. Not to mention that the Hawks gave up one of the best young talents in the league in Luka Doncic to get Trae on draft night, which many thought was a mistake but now is proving to be one of the best decisions that this team could have made. Aside from all that though one thing is clear, Trae Young is dominating at the highest level, and not just that, but doing it with confidence as well… Today we have to talk about Trae Young and the Hawks, but specifically how Trae is going from one of the most hated players in the league to one of the most loved right before our eyes, how he can prove himself as a top 10 player in the NBA after this year, as well as going over some stats about playoff Trae that might shock you and the fact that I was wrong about Young when I made a video about him a few months ago.