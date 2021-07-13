Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons Got Destroyed by Famous Actor in Room Full of Professional Athletes: ‘He’s Been Building Orphanages Completely Out of His Playoff Bricks’

By Ashish Mathur
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons was photographed in England last week, checking out some tennis action at Wimbledon with his girlfriend. The pictures angered some Sixers fans because they want to see Simmons lock himself in the gym and develop a jump shot after playing horribly in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Wimbledon#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks#Australian#Avengers#Cavs#Wolves#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Tennis
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons' Friend Accused Him Of Betrayal For Sliding In His Girl's DM

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. After receiving criticism for his shooting woes and his decision not to play in the Summer Olympics with Team Australia, the point guard is now accused of being a bad friend. Actor Michael Blackson recently joined The Ringer's "Frequently Asked Questions" podcast, discussing his...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAThe Ringer

The Bucks Squeeze Out a Win in Game 4 Despite Devin Booker’s Best Efforts. Plus: Kawhi Leonard’s Knee Injury and Ben Simmons Trade Rumors.

Coming to you live on Greenroom right after Game 4 of the NBA Finals or whenever you like on Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about the Bucks beating the Suns to tie the series (0:30). Then they get into the offseason drama of the day, namely Kawhi Leonard’s ACL surgery (39:35) and potential Ben Simmons trade scenarios (49:00).
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

NBA star Ben Simmons celebrates his birthday with a private performance by a Mariachi band - after spending $23million on a stunning LA mansion and pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics

He recently announced he wouldn't be joining the Australian Boomers squad at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. But basketball star Ben Simmons showed no sign of disappointment on Tuesday as he celebrated his 25th birthday in style. The Philadelphia 76ers star, who famously dated model Kendall Jenner, enjoyed a private performance...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Can Deni Avdija be the Washington Wizards’ version of Ben Simmons?

After the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks, no one received more blame than point guard/wandering big man Ben Simmons. Immediately his name was tossed into the trade machine, with the Washington Wizards becoming a popular landing spot for fans to discuss. On the surface,...
NBAComplex

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Tried to Shoot His Shot at His Girlfriend by Sliding Into Her DMs

Michael Blackson and another one of Philadelphia’s adopted sons might have a beef to squash. During a recent Breakfast Club appearance, the comedian shared a story in which Sixers star Ben Simmons, who he didn’t mention directly by name, tried to get with the comedian’s partner, Rada. At the 10:07-minute mark, Blackson claimed that he introduced Simmons to his girlfriend during Super Bowl weekend in Miami, after which point Rada noticed that Simmons was in her DMs.
Georgia StatePosted by
Woods Hoops

How Trae Young Completely Changed his Narrative in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Trae Young has by far been one of the most interesting players to keep up with in the NBA since he joined the league just a few years ago, and it’s no secret that there are many different opinions on Trae and his playstyle… Between the foul baiting, nutmegs, and threes near half-court there have been many fans who believe that this style just can’t lead to wins and that Trae Young would never be the number one option on a contending team. Not to mention that the Hawks gave up one of the best young talents in the league in Luka Doncic to get Trae on draft night, which many thought was a mistake but now is proving to be one of the best decisions that this team could have made. Aside from all that though one thing is clear, Trae Young is dominating at the highest level, and not just that, but doing it with confidence as well… Today we have to talk about Trae Young and the Hawks, but specifically how Trae is going from one of the most hated players in the league to one of the most loved right before our eyes, how he can prove himself as a top 10 player in the NBA after this year, as well as going over some stats about playoff Trae that might shock you and the fact that I was wrong about Young when I made a video about him a few months ago.
NBAPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

MCU’s New Captain America trolls Sixers’ Ben Simmons

If the regional criticism of Sixers' Ben Simmons wasn't already at an all time high, the Three-time NBA All-Star selection became the subject of a comedy skit over the weekend orchestrated by the man known to many people as the New Captain America. Hollywood star Anthony Mackie was this year's...
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Ben Detrick’s Evaluation of the Ben Simmons Situation Is Puzzling

I’ll start this by saying that Ben Detrick is a good writer, a great basketball reporter, and his Bryan Colangelo burner scoop gave Philadelphia one of the greatest moments of comedy this city has ever seen. But his latest opinion on the Ben Simmons saga (tragedy?) is infuriating. It’s “I...
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Kings’ Ransom for Ben Simmons Brewing?

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the league when it comes to trade buzz. More developments have come to fruition regarding the Simmons’ offseason saga with Philadelphia opening up trade conversations... The post Kings’ Ransom for Ben Simmons Brewing? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBACelticsBlog

What would it take to build a team around Ben Simmons?

He obviously has substantial talents, but his limitations become glaring in the playoffs. Putting aside his head, is it possible to build a chip contending team around him? Might be fool hardy to discount the mental part because one of my first suggestions is to play him in a different position and he seems hell bent on being a point guard.
NBATriangle

Is a Ben Simmons trade on the horizon?

Back in 2016, with the first overall pick in the NBA draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons, a 6-foot-11 Australian-born point guard. He had played one year of college basketball at Louisiana State University. The pick excited 76ers fans and labelled Simmons asthe next great one, with frequent comparisons made to Magic Johnson and LeBron James. Still, we should have taken note that Simmons had never attempted a three-pointer while at LSU.
NBAsportscasting.com

Ben Simmons Can Rule Out an NBA Title Contender as a Landing Spot

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered another discouraging playoff departure, inevitably leading to trade chatter regarding star guard Ben Simmons. Several teams have emerged as potential offseason landing spots. However, the list doesn’t include one NBA title contender. Ben Simmons holds uncertain future with the 76ers. The 76ers’ early playoff exit sends...
NBAOklahoma Daily

'He was always the villain': Trae Young's high school coach, teammate reflect on his playoff heel turn

Trae Young stared down the rim after heaving a 32-foot stepback jumper with less than 50 seconds left in Atlanta’s playoff matchup against New York in Madison Square Garden. The Hawks were up 12 and held a 3-1 series advantage over the Knicks. All signs heading into the closing minute of the game 5 matchup pointed toward Atlanta moving on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but Young’s final jumpshot of the night looked to be the dagger that sent New York home.
NBANBC Sports

One contender reportedly out of Ben Simmons trade race

It feels like not a day goes by this summer without a new wrinkle in the Ben Simmons extravaganza, and we've got another one. The 25-year-old All-Star is reportedly on the table in trade talks with teams around the league by the Sixers' front office as President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey looks to put Joel Embiid in the best situation to win a championship while he's at his MVP-level peak.
NBAbasketballnews.com

6 players who could be traded during the 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft is less than a week away. Fireworks are always set off (one way or another) on draft night, making it one of the best dates on the Association’s yearly calendar. This year looks to be no different, as certain teams have been very aggressive and plenty of trade rumors have been surfacing recently.
NBAThe Big Lead

Four Trade Destinations For Ben Simmons

We now have solid confirmation that Ben Simmons may be on the move this offseason. After much discussion about Simmons' fit with Joel Embiid and his ability to play winning basketball following his well-publicized struggles in the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Shams Charania reports that Daryl Morey and Co. have engaged in trade discussions involving Siimmons. Per The Athletic:
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Golden State out of Ben Simmons trade talks

Ben Simmons, Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle, Draymond Green, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association. We are less than a week away from the NBA Draft, one of the busier times of the NBA season in regards to trades and transactions. Trade talks and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy