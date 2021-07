Publisher Mebius and developer RS34 have released an overview trailer for shoot ’em up Illmatic Envelope Swamp, or Illvelo Swamp for short. Illmatic Envelope Swamp features 100 stages, an overwhelming amount for a shoot ’em up game. However, the stages are intricately connected and cannot all be accessed from the start. Each stage has nine “Orders,” which must be completed to reach its depths. Additionally, the “Doll” add-on attached to your ship is even more powerful than the previous game. Utilize the standard Doll and four special Mega Dolls as the situation requires in order to clear every stage.