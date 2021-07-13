‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Was the Star of a College Football Bowl Game Featuring Future Hall of Famers, Super Bowl Champions, an Olympic Gold Medalist, 21-Year-Old Nick Saban, and Sloth From ‘Goonies’

Mel Tucker is set to enter his second year at the helm for Michigan State, hoping to improve upon last season’s 2-5 debut. He took the podium Friday during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and discussed the state of the team and momentum going forward. During the press conference, Tucker paid homage to two legends that helped shape him into the coach he is today and influenced his approach in building up the Spartans program. Prior to coaching, Tucker was introduced to former Wisconsin Badgers coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez as well as a young Nick Saban, then-head coach at Toledo, as a recruit coming out of Cleveland Heights. Tucker committed to Alvarez and played defensive back in Madison, where he saw firsthand how to raise a program.