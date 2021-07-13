‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Was the Star of a College Football Bowl Game Featuring Future Hall of Famers, Super Bowl Champions, an Olympic Gold Medalist, 21-Year-Old Nick Saban, and Sloth From ‘Goonies’
Since it was announced on Monday that WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff had passed away at the age of 71, there have been a number of stories written about his legendary career. After all, he played a big part in arguably the greatest era in professional wrestling history and was featured in the main event of the first-ever WrestleMania as he and Rowdy Roddy Piper took on Hulk Hogan and Mr. T with Muhammad Ali as the special guest referee.www.sportscasting.com
