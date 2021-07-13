Cancel
Leaked Molds Show Bigger Camera Module on iPhone 13 Pro, Diagonal Cameras on Standard Models

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is expected to announce the new iPhone 13 models later this year, potentially in September. While the devices will undergo a few physical changes, the general design of the device will remain the same across the entire lineup. For instance, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will still feature a boxier design and the screen size would probably remain the same as well. However, you can check out the iPhone 13 series' molds that are usually used by case makers.

