Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry, Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Perry; Stone A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN PERRY AND NORTH CENTRAL STONE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 200 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located near Wiggins, moving northwest at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wiggins.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perry County, MS
City
Wiggins, MS
County
Stone County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy