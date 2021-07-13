Special Weather Statement issued for Perry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Perry; Stone A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN PERRY AND NORTH CENTRAL STONE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 200 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located near Wiggins, moving northwest at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wiggins.