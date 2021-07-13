Connections: Discussing how stigma surrounding bisexuality affects mental health
In a recent piece for the New York Times, Dani Blum writes about the "double closet". In this case, Blum refers to the kind of discrimination bisexual people can face from those who are heterosexual and from people in the LGBTQ community. She writes that they can be discouraged from coming out due to biphobia. Research shows that the stigma has contributed to higher rates of depression and anxiety among bisexual people when compared to those who are straight or gay.www.wxxinews.org
Comments / 2