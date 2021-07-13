Cancel
Don Cheadle's Emmy Nomination Has Twitter Divided

By Angela Campbell
 12 days ago
The superhero series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" managed to secure an Emmy Award nomination, and it's left some viewers conflicted. Don Cheadle has played the Avenger War Machine — also known as James Rhodes — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010, and he made a brief appearance in the first episode of the Disney+ series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cheadle was nominated for the guest actor in a drama series category. When the 2021 Emmy Award nominations were announced July 13, 2021, some social media users on Twitter questioned Cheadle's nomination, not because of his talent but because his appearance on the show only involved so few scenes.

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

