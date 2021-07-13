Don Cheadle's Emmy Nomination Has Twitter Divided

After a relationship that spans nearly three decades, Don Cheadle and Brigid Coulter are finally tying the knot. The reason for this? Taxes. "Our accountant proposed to both of us and he showed us the numbers, and we said yeah, we should probably do it," joked Cheadle in an interview. "It came up a lot of times. But every time, we were like, 'But we're already together?' He's like, 'Yeah, but this is a better reason to be together.' Really it's because our accountant proposed to us, I wish there were some big sweet romantic story, but the romance happened, you know, the first year."