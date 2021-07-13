Don Cheadle's Emmy Nomination Has Twitter Divided
The superhero series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" managed to secure an Emmy Award nomination, and it's left some viewers conflicted. Don Cheadle has played the Avenger War Machine — also known as James Rhodes — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010, and he made a brief appearance in the first episode of the Disney+ series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cheadle was nominated for the guest actor in a drama series category. When the 2021 Emmy Award nominations were announced July 13, 2021, some social media users on Twitter questioned Cheadle's nomination, not because of his talent but because his appearance on the show only involved so few scenes.www.thelist.com
Comments / 0