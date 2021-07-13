Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Mayor Scott Announces $1 Million Investment in Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Community-based Youth Programming

Posted by 
 12 days ago

(Tuesday, July 13, 2021) -- Today, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced a $1 million investment from Family League of Baltimore to support the addition of quality, community-based Out-of-School Time (OST) programming at 43 Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) centers across the city. The funds were designated by statute to be awarded through the Children’s Cabinet – by way of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services – to Family League in its role as the Local Management Board for Baltimore City.

“Building a better Baltimore starts with investing in the success of our young people, not in their failures,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I want to thank Family League and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks for turning these funds into tangible opportunities and ensuring that our youth don’t get left behind.”

BCRP programming will provide engagement opportunities targeting the full spectrum of children, youth, and young adults, covering a variety of focus areas that include math, music, dance, mentorship, culinary and nutrition, journalism and more.

“This investment from the Family League of Baltimore and our ongoing commitment to expanding our recreation programming shows that our REC2025 Strategic Plan is successfully guiding our agency into the future,” said Reginald Moore, Executive Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. “After a year of modified activities and programming, we’re thrilled to welcome our youth back into our centers with programs that are relevant to their interest and the culture of recreation in Baltimore.”

“This investment represents moving a vision into action through true collaboration and strategic alignment,” said Demaune Millard, Family League’s President and CEO. “Today affirms the priority of providing maximum benefit to the communities with the greatest need. The voices lifted up in our Community Health Needs Assessment align with Mayor Scott’s and BCRP #REC2025 plan’s focus on prioritizing youth development. This partnership will bolster collaboration between our respective agencies, strengthen the community-based networks of recreation services in Baltimore neighborhoods that need them most, and enhance existing opportunities available to Baltimore’s young people.”

For additional information on the OST programs, please visit the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks website here, or call 410-396-7900.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Development#Bcrp#The Children S Cabinet#Victim Services#Family League#Ost#Parks
