Wisconsin State

Democrat announces bid to represent Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

By RILEY VETTERKIND
Lake Geneva Regional News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of a Janesville business organization announced Tuesday she will run for Congress as a Democrat for a seat currently held by a two-term Republican incumbent. Ann Roe, president of Downtown Janesville Inc., announced her bid for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who has not yet announced his reelection plans and didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

