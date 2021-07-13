Independent Review Panel rescinds Mulraney suspension

Say what you will about the Gabriel Heinze saga, it’s hard to argue that his tenure descended into a predictable and dreary pattern once the honeymoon period wore off. By the time July rolled around, the only thing rarer in Five Stripes land than goals were wins. While Rob Valentino wasn’t able to break Atlanta United’s longest-ever winless run, the interim manager did bring the fun factor back to the Five Stripes in his debut on the sideline. A draw at Cincinnati isn’t usually much to get excited about but the return of an entertaining Atlanta United is worth more than three points.