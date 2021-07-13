Cancel
Independent Review Panel rescinds Mulraney suspension

By Atlanta United Communications
atlutd.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (July 13, 2021) — Major League Soccer today announced that The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Atlanta United FC’s Jake Mulraney in the 74th minute of Atlanta’s match against Nashville SC on Thursday, July 8.

