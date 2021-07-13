Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 113 to 118 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Wells, CA
Kern County, CA
Cars
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells Valley#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
Country
India
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 10:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 215 PM MST. * At 1008 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Cotton Center, Rainbow Valley and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 32 and 41. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 165 and 174. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 123 and 132. This includes the following streams and drainages Corgett Wash, Lum Wash, Waterman Wash, Gila River, Sauceda Wash, Enterprise Canal, West Prong Waterman Wash and Rainbow Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg; Nottoway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUNENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN NOTTOWAY COUNTIES At 535 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kenbridge, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Victoria around 550 PM EDT. Kenbridge around 555 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Falls, Irby and Murdocks. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache, Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Apache; Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST Saturday. * At 333 PM MST, gauge reports indicate water levels remain high along the Little Colorado River from recent rainfall and runoff. Another round of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon and tonight which could lead to additional rises. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fergus EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Excessively hot conditions, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s possible. * WHERE...Fergus County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat may significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside, or participating in outdoor activities.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ this afternoon to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clay County, MOweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Jackson, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...In Kansas, Leavenworth, Johnson KS and Wyandotte Counties. In Missouri, Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...In Kansas, Leavenworth, Johnson KS and Wyandotte Counties. In Missouri, Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 09:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 925 AM MST, the public reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Multiple washes are running between I-8 and the town of Maricopa with 6-12 inches of water flowing over roads. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Freeman, Big Horn, Sonoran National Monument, Bosque and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 164. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 122 and 131. This includes the following streams and drainages Sand Tank Wash, Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash, Sauceda Wash, Bender Wash, Gila River and West Prong Waterman Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...In Kansas, Leavenworth, Johnson KS and Wyandotte Counties. In Missouri, Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Jones County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Jones HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Jones County. * WHEN...For 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat related illnesses to occur.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Fergus EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Excessively hot conditions, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s possible. * WHERE...Fergus County. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat may significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside, or participating in outdoor activities.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 106 in the lower valleys, and 90 to 102 in the mountain valleys expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and south central, southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to near 110. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Clay County, MOweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Jackson, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...In Kansas, Leavenworth, Johnson KS and Wyandotte Counties. In Missouri, Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon.
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUNENBURG COUNTY At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kenbridge, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Kenbridge around 600 PM EDT. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northwest of Bar Ten Ranch, or 39 miles southeast of Littlefield, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mt. Trumbull, Toroweap Campground, Bar Ten Ranch and Tuweep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northwest of Bar Ten Ranch, or 39 miles southeast of Littlefield, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mt. Trumbull, Toroweap Campground, Bar Ten Ranch and Tuweep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy