Novant Health discusses Guillain-Barre Syndrome as worries swirl around J&J vaccine

WCNC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine got a new warning placed on it by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA): a rare chance that the shot is linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, also known as GBS. The warning was added to the J&J shot after...

Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

What is the link between Guillain–Barré syndrome and Covid vaccines?

US health regulators have warned that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may be related to an increased risk of the rare neurological disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome. The risk of this potentially serious disorder emerging it Covid vaccine recipients was very rare, the federal officials noted on Monday as they added the warning to its fact sheets about the vaccine.“Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorisation suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) during the 42 days following vaccination,” the warning said. The action comes after the FDA and the Centers...
Public Healthorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Linked to Neurological Disorder

The FDA has added a warning of an increased risk to Guillain-Barre syndrome following the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes nerve damage and can result in paralysis. Based on an analysis of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS) data, there have been...
HealthNewsweek

Woman Gets Guillain-Barré Syndrome After J&J Vaccine, Says She'd Get Shot Again

A Houston woman who developed the rare neurological condition Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine said she would get the shot again despite her experience. Jamie Walton spent 22 days in hospital after developing the condition, ABC13 reported. The woman first noticed that something...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

NC COVID-19 numbers are starting to rise again, with new growth in hospitalizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of declining COVID-19 cases, North Carolina is starting to see a resurgence in the virus. With the highly contagious delta variant circulating in the country and growing its presence, including in the Carolinas, and the Fourth of July holiday bringing more people together, health officials had said it would be likely the state would see a bump in the metrics.
HealthMarietta Daily Journal

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will you need another shot? Experts say not to worry yet.

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

CDC Panel Says J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Benefits Outweigh Risks

The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee reviewed cases of a rare neurological disorder seen in some people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of June 30, there have been 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome reported through the CDC’s vaccine safety monitoring system for Johnson & Johnson. This comes out...
HealthPhramalive.com

FDA Approves AbbVie’s Dalvance for Acute Skin Infections in Children

FDA Greenlights AbbVie’s Antibiotic Dalvance for Acute Skin Infections in Children. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AbbVie’s Dalvance (dalbavancin) for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in pediatric patients as young as newborns. The drug is given in a single-dose as a 30-mintue intravenous infusion. This approval is specifically for the treatment of ABSSSI caused by certain susceptible Gram-positive bacteria in children, including infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
IndustryWMUR.com

FDA warns of possible rare association between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Guillain-Barre Syndrome

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New concerns have been raised over the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has released a new warning about a link to a rare syndrome. Even with the new link, doctors as well as the FDA said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. One hundred cases have linked the vaccine and a rare autoimmune disorder, Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS. Generally, between 3,000 and 6,000 people in the U.S. develop GBS each year.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Report: FDA to assign warning of rare nerve syndrome to J&J vaccine

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Food and Drug Administration will announce a new warning attached to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to the New York Times. The Times reports that people who have received, or will receive, the J&J vaccine will be at increased risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition.
Public HealthLifehacker

What You Should Know About Guillain-Barré Syndrome and COVID Vaccines

Some people who got the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine (the one-dose vaccine) have developed a condition known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. It’s happened often enough that the FDA has asked them to add a note about this to the patient fact sheet, but it’s still not considered to change the risk/benefit balance of getting your shot. (All the COVID vaccines are much safer than getting actual COVID.)
Public Healthbiospace.com

In Response to Rare Guillain-Barré Cases, FDA Plans New Warning for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning a new warning for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. This time it is over a rare but serious side effect, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). Guillain-Barré syndrome, which has been linked to other vaccines in the past, is a rare neurological disorder where the immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system. Symptoms include muscle weakness, difficulty with eye muscles and vision, difficulty swallowing, speaking, or chewing, needle-like sensations in the hands and feet, severe pain, particularly at night, abnormal heart rate or blood pressure, and problems with digestion and/or bladder control.

