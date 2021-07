It's quite possible that you don't know how to take a scrolling screenshot in Android 12, not least because until very recently not all Android phones could do it. While scrolling screenshots have been possible on Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and certain other handsets for a while, they've not been available natively on all Android phones. But with Android 12, Google has now made a native version of this handy function. It means that whatever brand of Android phone you're using, there's a consistent method you can use once you get Android 12 on your phone.