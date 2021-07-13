Small Tractor Sales Fall, AEM Reports; Large Tractor Sales Rise

Since our last technical update on the livestock sector in mid-June, the live cattle market has enjoyed mainly rangebound trade. In the last several sessions, however, August live cattle appear to be gaining downside momentum as they sliced through the 50- and 100-day moving averages on Friday. Momentum indicators have turned sharply lower, but instead of indicating how "oversold" this market is, stochastics instead show just how weak the technical structure is. From our vantage point, August live cattle look to head toward support from early June at $117.225, with even more support around $116.00 from late April. The $116.00 level is significant as that level was also held as support twice back in February and March. We would expect that level to hold on any serious setback attempts and offer a base and reversal level for corrective rallies. Otherwise, the rangebound environment is expected to persist with additional whipsaw trade likely.