Salem, VA

Salem Fair a big hit again despite the glitches

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Salem say attendance and revenue were once again steady at the Salem Fair, which closed out its 33rd year on Sunday night – despite some post-pandemic uncertainty, a few bouts of rain and an unexpected act of gun violence on opening night. The free gate fair welcomed several hundred thousand visitors from the region between June 30th and July 11th. July 4th was the second busiest day in the Salem Fair’s history. Carey Harveycutter is the Salem Fair manager:

