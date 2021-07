First hour: What does parent leadership look like in local schools?. Second hour: Discussing how stigma surrounding bisexuality affects mental health. Parents from the Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) are gearing up for a new school year. They say more parent voices are needed in the school system, especially after the pandemic year. This hour, we talk to PLTI members about why they believe their model can help parents become effective advocates and leaders, and we discuss what they would like to see in terms of parent leadership in local schools. Our guests: