As the cinema industry begins to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, Boxoffice Pro and Spotlight Cinema Networks are partnering to profile movie theaters and influential industry figures from across the country and asking them to share their first-person accounts of bringing the movies back to the big screen. Our subject this month is Brandon Jones of Cinema Lab, which aims to keep community movie theaters thriving. That officially kicks off today, June 22, with the opening of Cinema Lab’s first theater: The Village Cinemas at SOPAC in South Orange, New Jersey.