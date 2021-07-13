Cancel
Orlando, FL

Celebration of Running 5K

By Michelle Stevens
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 12 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Gold Key Roofing, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the Track Shack Celebration of Running 5K presented by AdventHealth. Kick off the running season and celebrate Track Shack’s 44th anniversary of their store and running series! All participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal. There is also a virtual option and a kids fun run!

Register today: https://www.trackshack.com/event/233/registration

All proceeds from this 5K will go to The Orlando Science Center. Through engaging experiences and informal STEM learning, it fosters curiosity, discovery, innovation and helps build important skills essential for success in life. A visit to Orlando Science Center creates lifetime memories while building an understanding of the role STEM plays in addressing real world challenges.

Run Details

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 am: 5k Start

8:15 am: Awards Presentation (Overalls, Masters, Grand Master, Senior Master)

8:45 am: FREE AdventHealth for Children Kids’ Run

Orlando Cultural Park | 530 East Princeton StreetOrlando, FL 32803

Sunday, August 15, 2021

Deadline to submit virtual 5k results – 5:00 pm

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

