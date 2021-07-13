Meet Lamiyah: A hard working, funny girl looking for her Forever Family

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today in our forever family series we want to introduce you to a smart, funny, and compassionate 11 year old who’s hoping to find a permanent home. Her name is Lamiyah. Her nickname is ‘Colors’ and we think it’s a perfect fit to describe all of the qualities she possesses. She’s an adorable little lady who would bring a lot of love to any family.

To learn more about fostering and adopting visit https://www.foreverfamily.org/.

If you foster a child today, you can change a life forever.

