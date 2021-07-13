The Irish Oak is Hosting ‘Joke at the Oak’ Comedy Showcase to Benefit Chicago Gateway Green This Friday
This Friday, one of Chicago’s most important community missions and one of Wrigley’s most iconic watering holes are teaming up to host the Joke at the Oak Comedy Showcase. Chicago Gateway Green is a non-profit, public-private partnership dedicated to the greening and beautification of Chicago’s expressways, gateways and neighborhoods through landscape enhancement, litter and graffiti removal and the installation of public art.urbanmatter.com
