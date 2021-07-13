Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

The Irish Oak is Hosting ‘Joke at the Oak’ Comedy Showcase to Benefit Chicago Gateway Green This Friday

By Brian Lendino
urbanmatter.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Friday, one of Chicago’s most important community missions and one of Wrigley’s most iconic watering holes are teaming up to host the Joke at the Oak Comedy Showcase. Chicago Gateway Green is a non-profit, public-private partnership dedicated to the greening and beautification of Chicago’s expressways, gateways and neighborhoods through landscape enhancement, litter and graffiti removal and the installation of public art.

urbanmatter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Comedy Show#Weed Control#Irish#Wrigley#Expressway Partnership#Program#Gateway Green#Instagram#The Irish Oak#Hub Chicago#Chicagoan#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Chicago Bars Band Together to Donate $1 Per Marg on National Tequila Day

What’s better than a fresh margarita on National Tequila Day? A margarita that gives back. That’s why this Saturday, July 24th, every restaurant listed below will be donating $1 for every margarita sold at the location to Embarc Chicago—a community-driven, experienced-based learning center for low-income high school students — providing a place to prepare them for college & career success.
TV & Videosnewyorkimprovtheater.com

Week Four Comedy Camp Showcases

Summer 2021 Comedy Camp Week Four is under wraps with an amazing show. Tight Stand Up Comedy, wild improv and wicked MC work by our teenterns!!!. Then we are back to weekly classes in Times Square , Saturdays/Sundays. And remember, students get free tickets to our adult classes anytime!!!. email...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Expected February 2022

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. While no longer celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary, the Air...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release Date

Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Megan Thee Stallion Heats Things Up In Miami At Sports Illustrated Swim Edition Launch Party

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Megan Thee Stallion is down in Miami heating things up and we’re here for it! The rapper stepped out on Friday night for the Sports Illustrated 2021 swimsuit issue launch party and stole the show, wearing a custom, diamond-encrusted see-through down by Natalia Fedner. Styler by Zerina Akers, Meg’s gown had high splits on each side showing off her toned legs and thighs. She wore her jet-black hair in a high bun with spiked pieces coming out of each side. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, seemingly letting the dress speak for itself.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” Drops March 2022

Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 4 scheduled for 2022 which is debbed “Zen Master” which is dedicated to Phil Jackson and his unique calming play style. If you’re familiar with Phil Jackson, you probably are familiar with his nickname, “Zenmaster”. Using a unique approach to coaching that combines a holistic approach that used Eastern and Native American styles of teaching, the coach is unique, to say the least, and now Jordan will be nodding to his mentor and friend with a brand new Air Jordan 4.
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

Sean Carrigan’s Stay Extended at ‘The Young and the Restless’

With his character looking to make Genoa City home again after accepting a new job offer, looks like portrayer Sean Carrigan has had his stay extended as Dr. “Stitch” Rayburn on “The Young and the Restless,” reports Soap Opera Digest. The magazine reports in its newest issue, on newsstands now,...
Missouri City, TXthekatynews.com

Sienna Oaks Lake

Sienna is calling artists of all ages and mediums to participate in the Sienna Art Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Missouri City community. Adults will compete in a juried art show for prizes while younger artists will compete in age-specific brackets. All artists will be able to sell their work during the event. “This is the second year we’ve held an art festival,” said Allison Bond, Sienna Marketing Director. […]
Valrico, FLospreyobserver.com

Buckhorn Oaks Neighborhood Hosted Its First Annual Patriotic Bike Parade

Individuals all decked out in red, white and blue attire, along with their bicycles and strollers, could be seen around the Buckhorn Oaks neighborhood located in Valrico during its first annual Patriotic Bike Parade. The B.O.M. (Buckhorn Oaks Moms) Squad Committee created this special event to commemorate Independence Day. Members of the committee consist of four women, including Kaitlyn Miller, Justine Walloga, Lily Beaudry and Kristen Hamilton.
Lifestyleadvocatemag.com

LOOK: Oak Cliff’s Southern Gateway deck park master plan

The Oak Cliff deck park over Interstate 35 could open as soon as two years from now, in the summer of 2023. The park, to be built in two phases, will connect the Dallas Zoo and surrounding neighborhoods to Zang Boulevard and the rest of North Oak Cliff. Phase one,...
Forest City, IAkiow.com

Music Under the Oaks Scheduled

The Winnebago Historical society will be hosting Music Under the Oaks at the Mansion Museum in Forest City during the community’s annual Puckerbrush celebration. Riley Lewis says the music will be at 2 pm on Saturday afternoon. The event is a freewill donation and the public is invited to bring...
Ann Arbor, MIannarborwithkids.com

Burr Oak Park

Playgrounds are open. We encourage families to keep social distance and wear masks when distance can't be kept. Amenities like bathrooms and water fountains may not be available due to current restrictions. This profile of Ann Arbor’s Burr Oak Park Playground is part of our Tuesday Playground Profiles Series. Are...
Lifestylesneakernews.com

This Nike Zoom GT Run Pays Homage To The Olympic Rings’ Five Colors

The Nike Zoom GT Run was essentially built for the world stage, its high level of performance made possible thanks to the forefoot’s double-stacked zoom and the full-length React sockliner/midsole. And today, the official start of the Summer Games, the silhouette is really getting into the spirit, displaying each of the five colors used across the Olympic rings.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” Revealed In Grade School Sizes

2021 has proven to be the year of the “re-retro”. To clarify, Jordan Brand has concentrated on re-issuing the most unforgettable non-original colorways of Jordan history, and thus far we’ve been treated with some heavy hitters like the Jordan 3 “Cool Grey” and the Jordan 5 “Raging Bull”, while future releases on schedule include the Jordan 4 “Lightning” and Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”. Adding to this robust list of must-haves is the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo”, a simple and clean two-toned colorway that dropped back in 2013 during the annual Black Friday shopping bonanza.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Multi-Color Accents Appear On This Upcoming Nike Giannis Immortality

Undoubtedly deserving of a seat in the pantheon of NBA all-stars, Giannis Antetokounmp recently led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship win, earning the city their very first title. And as the Finals MVP, the athlete and Nike have cause to celebrate, the two ready to offer more iterations of signatures like the Giannis Immortality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy