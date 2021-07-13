Cancel
Delta variant accounts for more than 70% of recent samples at Alabama lab

By Ramsey Archibald
Testing at a research lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows a “concerning increase” in the super-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in Alabama. Thirty-four of the last 48 samples tested at UAB’s Fungal Reference Lab - about 70.8% - have been confirmed as Delta cases, Derek Moates, the manager of the Fungal Reference Lab, said in a press conference Tuesday. He said the viral loads produced by these Delta cases are higher than any they’ve seen in the lab, which has been sequencing cases since late last year. A higher viral load means a more contagious virus.

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Alabama StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Alabama With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 1. More than 598,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 1. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Montgomery, ALTimes Daily

21 state counties at great risk for virus

MONTGOMERY (AP) — Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison counties in north Alabama are among the 21 counties statewide, including most of the state's heavily populated areas, that are at very high risk for COVID-19 as vaccination rates continue to lag, state statistics showed Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

10 Small Alabama Towns Everyone Should Visit at Least Once

Alabama is a super unique place to live and is filled with southern culture. I adore our top five largest towns: Birmingham, Montgomery, Huntsville, Mobile, and Tuscaloosa. However, I have a huge appreciation for our smaller towns. I already feel a part two coming for this must-visit list because there...

