This is an opinion column. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is a meme, now. No, not that demeaning name the haters like to use. I don’t play that. She’s a meme, an internet sensation, because of the response she gave when asked how to convince people to get vaccinated. Alabama is last in vax rate, the only state with fewer than 40 percent of eligible folks inoculated. Pretty scary as the delta variant of Covid-19 threatens the South.