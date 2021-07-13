Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘wurdweb’ is a Cute and Infinitely Playable New Word Game from the Makers of ‘Hidden Folks’ that’s Heading to Apple Arcade

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Adriaan de Jongh is known for numerous gaming projects over the past decade-plus, but I will always associate him as the head honcho behind the positively charming hidden object game Hidden Folks, one of my all-time favorites. Developer Aran Koning has a similarly impressive résumé including helping in the making of Hidden Folks. Now the two have teamed up once again for a new word game called wurdweb which has just been announced for Apple Arcade. The idea is to take pre-determined words from a list and lay them out on the board in an interconnected fashion similar to Scrabble, with the goal being to create a connected path or “web" that leads to the finish tile. You can place just the bare minimum amount of words to create that path, or get elaborate and place many more words that create a web that hits bonus tiles as well. All the while cute little characters that Adriaan proudly exclaims “do absolutely nothing" are walking around the board, brightening your day.

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Word Game#Infinite#Hidden Folks#App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

Cute Action Puzzler ‘Rabisco’ Makes Its Way from Steam to iOS this Week Courtesy of Crescent Moon

Back in 2019 two-person Brazilian developer Viridino Studios launched action puzzler Rabisco on PC, and just this past May they partnered up with Ratalaika Games to bring a version of the game out for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Now they are teaming up with Crescent Moon Games to bring Rabisco to iOS devices later this week. Don’t let the extremely cute and colorful exterior of Rabisco fool you, as this is one of those games that wears its hardcore difficulty proudly on its sleeve. You’ll need to guide Ms. Rabisco through 100 levels of treacherous traps, deadly enemies, and plenty of different gameplay mechanics. Check out the launch trailer for the PC version of Rabisco.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Botworld Adventure’ is an Open World RPG with a Dash of ‘Pokemon’ from the Makers of ‘Rodeo Stampede’

I am convinced I’m simply living in a time warp because some how, some way, it has been 5 years since Featherweight Games launched their colorful endless runner Rodeo Stampede. And while that game is currently celebrating that anniversary with a special in-game event, Featherweight has also reached out to talk more about what else they’ve been doing for the past 5 years besides supporting Rodeo Stampede with a near constant flow of updates. The answer to that is a new game called Botworld Adventure, and its elevator pitch is that it takes inspiration from both Pokemon and World of Warcraft where you’ll have a massive world to explore and gather resources in order to build and upgrade your stable of bots that you can then command in arena battles against other peoples’ bots.
NFLpocketgamer.com

Ultimate Rivals: The Court interview: Arjun Rao discusses being part of Apple Arcade and what makes their sports game standout from the competition

Ultimate Rivals: The Court is the latest in Bit Fry Game Studios' sports series, following on from Ultimate Rivals: The Rink. We recently had a chance to chat with Arjun Rao, Director of Game Design at Bit Fry Game Studios about how they have found working within the Apple Arcade ecosystem and what makes their game a must-play Apple Arcade title.
Video GamesTouchArcade

The ‘XCOM 2 Collection’ Is Out Now on Android as a Premium Release

You will need 8.5GB of free space to install XCOM 2 Collection and everything within the game. Feral Interactive recommends having 17GB free to avoid any installation issues. If you’d like to play it on Android, you can buy the XCOM 2 Collection on Google Play for Android here. It is priced the same as the iOS version at £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99. Check out the game on PC via Steam here. The XCOM 2 Collection iOS website here has more screenshots of the conversion. Make sure to head over to our forum thread for more discussion and impressions around XCOM 2 Collection on mobile. Have you played the XCOM 2 Collection on iOS or any other platform yet?
Video GamesTouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Trials of Mana’, ‘Rabisco’, ‘Tukoni’, ‘Aotu World’, ‘Meatsauce Madness’, ‘Bombagun’, ‘My Talking Angela 2’, ‘Piano Chronicles’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
Video GamesTouchArcade

Steam Link’s New iOS Update Adds Xbox Series X Controller Support and More

Steam Link (Free) for iOS and Android has gotten a ton of updates since it launched. These updates have added full keyboard and mouse gameplay, rumble on iOS 14 for Xbox One and the PS4 controllers, and more recently PS5 DualSense controller support following the release of iOS 14.5. Today’s Steam Link update finally adds support for the Xbox Series X|S controller but it also includes an FPS-style control option for mouse gameplay. I did a quick test with Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on Steam to see whether it lets me use the new Xbox Series X|S controller share button for screenshots and it worked as shown below. I’ll try it more this week once I connect a LAN cable to the laptop and actually tweak the graphics options in-game again.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Sky: Children of the Light’s 2nd Anniversary Event Is Now Live until July 25th

Now that Sky: Children of the Light is out on Nintendo Switch, I’m interested to see where it goes next and whether we eventually get a vinyl soundtrack or an artbook to bring together art from the first two years of the game. If you play Sky: Children of the Light on mobile right now and want to continue playing on Nintendo Switch, read this. Sky: Children of the Light is now available for free on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Check it out on Android on Google Play here and for iOS on the App Store here. Check out our forum thread for more discussion around the game. We featured it as our Game of the Week when it launched as well. Have you been playing Sky: Children of the Light regularly what has been your favourite memory from the first two years?
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple Arcade Facing More Competition as Netflix Plans Expansion Into Video Games

Netflix is planning to add to its TV and movie offerings by breaking into video game content, reports Bloomberg. Netflix has hired former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu as vice president of game development, and he will report to Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters. At Facebook, Verdu worked with developers to bring games and other content to the Oculus VR headset.
Video GamesGamespot

New Tetris, Monster Hunter Stories Coming To Apple Arcade

Apple announced a pair of games coming to its Apple Arcade subscription service, one a twist on an old classic and the other a port of a recent Japanese RPG. Tetris Beat and Monster Hunter Stories will join the service soon. Tetris Beat is branded as an Apple Original from...
Video GamesMacRumors Forums

Apple Arcade Gets Three New Classics, Including Angry Birds Reloaded

Today marks the release of three remastered classics on Apple Arcade, including Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City. Angry Birds Reloaded features familiar physics-based bird slingshotting action from the original game, with new characters and visual enhancements. There is also a new game mode with eagles wreaking havoc on the island.
Video GamesCNET

8 games coming soon to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has amassed almost 200 games in its catalog since its 2019 launch. The service has gained long-awaited titles Fantasian from Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, as well as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service so far. You can also play remastered App Store classics like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City.
Video GamesCNET

Apple Arcade: Almost 200 games you can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

Apple Arcade -- Apple's $5-a-month gaming service -- is drawing closer to 200 games. The service has been busy during the first half of 2021, releasing a whopping 30 games in April alone. Apple Arcade gained long-awaited titles Fantasian from Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, as well as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service to date. You can also play remastered App Store classics like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City. And there's more still to come.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tetris Beat Will Soon Be Released On Apple Arcade

The Tetris franchise is getting a whole new game on Apple Arcade as N3TWORK will be releasing Tetris Beat in the near future. This is one of those weird combo games where they are taking the classic game we have grown up with for decades and fusing it with exclusive music and innovative rhythm mechanics, all of which will only be available on Apple Arcade as the game will remain there as an exclusive title. You can check out images and a trailer below along with more info as we're waiting for them to slap a release date on this one.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Tetris Beat is a live service rhythm game coming to Apple Arcade

Developer and publisher N3TWORK has released a trailer for Tetris Beat, an upcoming mobile game that fuses rhythm game elements and classic Tetris block-clearing gameplay. The game will be available on Apple Arcade and will feature “exclusive music” from a variety of artists, and new music will be added every month.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Slay the Spire’ on iOS to Receive Version 2.2 Update, Cloud Saving, Larger Text, and Much More

Good golly, it’s hard to believe that after years and years of people hoping and praying that MegaCrit’s phenomenal deck-building roguelike Slay the Spire would come to mobile that now here we are and it’s already been more than a year since the iOS version released. It’s also been more than a year since the iOS version has received any sort of update, which is kind of a shame as while the core game remains as fantastic as ever the iOS port really could use some additional tweaks and fixes, many of which we laid out in our review from last year. Don’t get me wrong: STILL a great game, and many of those issues you can look past to enjoy that great game beneath, but still kind of disappointing considering how long people had been wanting an official Slay the Spire mobile port.

Comments / 0

Community Policy