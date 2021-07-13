Cancel
Texas Infielder Cam Williams Drafted 559th Overall In MLB Draft

By Zach Dimmitt
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 12 days ago

Cam Williams' days of crushing balls out of the park won't come to an end anytime soon, as the former Texas third-baseman was selected by 559th in the 19th round of the MLB draft on Sunday.

This is Williams's second time being selected in the draft. He was a 39th round selection by the Seattle Mariners in the 2016 draft coming out of Gaither High School in Odessa, Florida.

The infielder will continue his family legacy of baseball excellence. Williams' father, Reggie Williams, was a 25th round pick by the San Francisco Giants before playing as an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Anaheim Angels during his four seasons in the major leagues.

Reggie's son had a hectic journey before officially becoming a Longhorn. Williams played his first year in college with the Dallas Baptist Patriots, but didn't stay long before taking his talents to San Jacinto College.

Williams then joined Texas his junior year and immediately made his imprint on the program. Despite playing in a pandemic-shortened season in 2020, the third baseman had a .250 batting average on 10 hits, nine RBI, and one homer in 12 games played.

The 2021 season gave Texas fans and MLB teams alike a chance to see Williams at his best. His performance as a power-hitter and steady-armed infielder helped the Longhorns reach a 50-17 record, including a third-place appearance at the College World Series in Omaha.

Williams started all 61 games he played in during 2021. In 207 at-bats, he had a .295 batting average, 61 hits, 51 RBI, and 12 home runs. He also led the teams in doubles with 20.

The No. 2 Longhorns fell just short of their championship dreams in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the eventual champion Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Williams led the team in hitting during the elimination game, as he had two hits and two RBI. His second-inning two-shot home run gave Texas early momentum.

Williams now takes his excellent baseball experience and hitting ability to the majors. He'll see some minor league action before officially joining the () roster.

