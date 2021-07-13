Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage County, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Portage, Stark counties

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIRhH_0avjymwz00

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Portage County and central Stark County until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 2:32 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Kent, Green, Tallmadge, North Canton, Streetsboro, Louisville, Mogadore, Hartville, Garrettsville, Navarre, Mantua, Aurora, Brimfield, Randolph, Atwater, Edinburg and Windham.

The 3News weather team is tracking more pop-up rain and storms again today. Rain could be heavy at times, too, depending on where the storms develop. Highs today will be in the low 80s with high humidity making for some uncomfortable conditions.

A similar weather pattern is expected Wednesday.

"Again, we still have chances for showers and thunderstorms even through your Wednesday," 3News meteorologist Hollie Strano says.

We'll see a brief break from the action by Thursday as a frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get more weather from the 3News Weather team of Betsy Kling (@betsykling), Hollie Strano (@holliesmiles), Matt Wintz (@WintzWeather), and Matt Standridge (@StandridgeWX).

FACEBOOK & TWITTER | Follow the weather on Facebook and Twitter

EARTH & SPACE NEWS | Learn more about our planet and outer space

WEATHER FEATURES | Read our weather guides, storm reports & more

MORE WEATHER-RELATED HEADLINES:

Comments / 0

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrettsville, OH
City
Aurora, OH
City
Mogadore, OH
City
North Canton, OH
City
Atwater, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Mantua, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Windham, OH
City
Hartville, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
County
Portage County, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Louisville, OH
City
Brimfield Township, OH
City
Navarre, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
Portage, OH
City
Randolph Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Interstellar Space#Extreme Weather#Facebook Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy