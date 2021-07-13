Flash Flood Warning issued for Portage, Stark counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Portage County and central Stark County until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 2:32 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Kent, Green, Tallmadge, North Canton, Streetsboro, Louisville, Mogadore, Hartville, Garrettsville, Navarre, Mantua, Aurora, Brimfield, Randolph, Atwater, Edinburg and Windham.

The 3News weather team is tracking more pop-up rain and storms again today. Rain could be heavy at times, too, depending on where the storms develop. Highs today will be in the low 80s with high humidity making for some uncomfortable conditions.

A similar weather pattern is expected Wednesday.

"Again, we still have chances for showers and thunderstorms even through your Wednesday," 3News meteorologist Hollie Strano says.

We'll see a brief break from the action by Thursday as a frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.

