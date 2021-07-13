Texas Pitcher Kolby Kubichek Selected 532nd Overall In MLB Draft

The Texas Longhorns have been very busy in the 2021 MLB Draft, with four players already selected throughout the draft

On Monday, that list got even longer, when 6-foot, 180-pound pitcher Kolby Kubichek was selected 532nd overall by the New York Mets in the 18th round of the draft.

A redshirt sophomore out of BryanHigh School in Bryan, Texas., Stevens is known for his consistency and reliability out of the bullpen

Kubichek pitched in 51.1 total innings this season for the Longhorns, giving up just 50 hits and 26 runs while walking just 27 batters.

Kubichek also struck out 41 batters in 2021, giving up just three home runs along the way.

The sophomore would finish the year with a 3.86 ERA and a 5-3 overall record, as he helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series Semifinals.

Kubichek would be wise to return to Austin, sitting with at least two more seasons of eligibility, and the opportunity to improve his draft stock and bring a College World Series title back to the 40 Acres in 2022.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 OL Prospect Devon Campbell Names Final Five

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.