Hot House: Mini Georgian in a secluded city neighborhood offers more than meets the eye

Hot House: Mini Georgian-style house with five bedrooms and three and a half baths, 3,000 square feet on 1.1 acres. Asking price: $775,000. What: Dixon Hill is one of those neighborhoods that abound in Baltimore – both tucked away, but close to everything. Just off of Smith Avenue, Dixon Hill is home to numerous elaborate Victorian homes, Carpenter Gothic, shingle “cottages”, and even a few octagonal houses. This late 19th-century neighborhood is known as a suburban village in the city limits.