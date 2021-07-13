DeLand Mayor first served the nation

A longtime resident of DeLand, Robert F. Apgar has always been dedicated to serving those around him. Apgar’s family moved to DeLand in 1959 when the Army assigned his father to Stetson University as the professor of military science. Apgar quickly fell in love with the small town. He would go on to graduate from DeLand High School in 1965 and earn his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Davidson College in North Carolina in 1969, followed by his law degree from the University of Florida in 1971.