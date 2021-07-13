Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deland, FL

DeLand Mayor first served the nation

By Chris Graham
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime resident of DeLand, Robert F. Apgar has always been dedicated to serving those around him. Apgar’s family moved to DeLand in 1959 when the Army assigned his father to Stetson University as the professor of military science. Apgar quickly fell in love with the small town. He would go on to graduate from DeLand High School in 1965 and earn his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Davidson College in North Carolina in 1969, followed by his law degree from the University of Florida in 1971.

www.beacononlinenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Deland, FL
Government
City
Deland, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Kissinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deland Mayor#Stetson University#Deland High School#Bachelor Of Arts#Davidson College#The University Of Florida#Jag#Awol#The 2nd Infantry Division#U S Army#South Korean#U S Army#Eatac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
News Break
International Relations
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back to school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in schools and whether their vaccination status should play a role in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy