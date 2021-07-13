Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeport, IL

In Brief: Rock River Valley

Freeport Journal Standard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEPORT — The Freeport Concert Band will play its sixth concert of the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Koenig Band Shell in Krape Park, 1799 S. Park Blvd. The band will be conducted by retired Byron band director and current summer conductor for the Rockford Concert Band, Tom Huber. Soloists will include Matt Guschl on oboe and Kevin Jensen as a vocal soloist. The band will present music from various composers, including John Williams, Pierre LaPlante, Meredith Willson, Thomas Meehan, Reinhold Gliere and E.E. Bagley.

www.journalstandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
State
Iowa State
County
Stephenson County, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Meredith Willson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Jazz#Rock River#Dvd#The University Of Iowa#The Freeport Concert Band#The Koenig Band Shell#The Rockford Concert Band#The Early Jazz Society#Tri State Metals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy