In Brief: Rock River Valley

FREEPORT — The Freeport Concert Band will play its sixth concert of the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Koenig Band Shell in Krape Park, 1799 S. Park Blvd. The band will be conducted by retired Byron band director and current summer conductor for the Rockford Concert Band, Tom Huber. Soloists will include Matt Guschl on oboe and Kevin Jensen as a vocal soloist. The band will present music from various composers, including John Williams, Pierre LaPlante, Meredith Willson, Thomas Meehan, Reinhold Gliere and E.E. Bagley.