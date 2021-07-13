Leonard Robertson
Leonard (Robby) Robertson, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. Robby was born on February 7, 1929 in Beckley, West Virginia. After he graduated from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He took college courses at the Air Force and retired after 30 years attaining the rank of Chief Master Sargent, the highest non-commissioned rank. He loved to play golf, watch the Atlanta Braves baseball, and old western movies. He was an active member of Open Bible Church in Valdosta.valdostatoday.com
