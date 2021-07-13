Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Reaction To Team USA Losing Back-To-Back Games

By Matt Audilet
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With multiple NBA All Stars, a Hall-of-Fame coach and a history of basketball dominance, Team USA is expected to take down every opponent they face on the international circuit. So when this year’s squad fell to both Nigeria and Australia in their first two exhibition games, a feeling of panic started to spread amongst U.S. supporters.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
162K+
Followers
32K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Luis Scola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Team Usa#Team Usa#Fox Sports#Greek#Slovenian#Serbian#Nba Mvp#Frenchman#Argentinian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Warning For The Texas Longhorns

The future of the current college football landscape hangs in the balance as bombshell reports yesterday revealed Texas and Oklahoma are interested in leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC. As a preseason top-five team and the consensus king of the Big 12, a move to a more competitive...
NBAFOX Sports

Colin Cowherd ranks his top 10 NBA players going into next season

The 2020-21 NBA season has just completed, but it's never too early to look ahead. Right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop of the NBA world after winning the championship, but there is a strong field of players who are hot on his tracks to stake their claim as the best in the league.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Colin Cowherd Pinpoints Team That Should Have Signed Tom Brady

One could argue most teams across the NFL should have been more aggressive in their pursuit of Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last offseason after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. After all, the Bucs won the Super Bowl in their first...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 3 Potential Trade Destination For Damian Lillard

An official trade request from Damian Lillard could come to fruition very soon. The Portland Trail Blazers guard is expected to discuss his future with the franchise this Friday. If Lillard is placed on the trade block, Portland should have plenty of options to choose from. Moments ago, Colin Cowherd...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Rams’ Crushing Injury

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a tough blow just before the start of training camp as Cam Akers tore his Achilles earlier this week. Sean McVay is now left with a thin running back room with just over one month to before the regular season. The news of Akers’...
NFLUSA Today

Colin Cowherd predicts Washington will win the NFC East

Could the Washington Football Team repeat as NFC East champions for the first time since the early years of Joe Gibbs?. Colin Cowherd, the host of “The Herd” on Fox Sports Radio, is the latest media personality to predict the Football Team as winners of the NFC East. Cowherd’s logic...
NFLFOX Sports

Colin Cowherd lists the quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2021

The quarterback position comes with the most glory — and also the most pressure. Heading into the 2021 NFL season, some quarterbacks are comfortable with their standing with their respective franchises, and others find themselves under pressure to produce. This week on "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down the quarterbacks...
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Shohei Ohtani is Much Better than Babe Ruth Ever Was

Colin Cowherd: “Baseball should have a new campaign: ‘SHOHEI OHTANI, BETTER THAN BABE.’ Oh, he is, right? You know that, right? He is unbelievable. He’s simultaneously an ace AND the home run king. Babe Ruth has always been a lot of mythology, I’m sorry old heads, it’s true. Did you know this about Babe Ruth? Most people don’t – he started in Boston with the Red Sox as a pitcher and he was very dominant. But in those years with the Red Sox he had 49 home runs in six years, EIGHT a year! He was a pitching story, not a hitting story. ‘oH iT wAs a dEaD bAlL eRa!’ Eight home runs against THAT competition? It must have been some ‘dead’ ball, did it come out of a coffin?? Did they have to go to the cemetery to get the baseballs?? How ‘dead’ was it?? Then he goes to New York and he didn’t pitch. You didn’t know that. He only started two games ever as a Yankee. Shohei Ohtani is doing it simultaneously against global talent, against the world’s best baseball players, in a sport that’s now all about ‘specialists.’ Babe Ruth was 6’2”, a little overweight, and he looked like a giant. Ohtani is 6’4” and on the 40-man Angels roster he’s the fifth-tallest guy on his own team. Babe looked like he was a foot taller than the entire sport! Babe never faced an elite closer, he never faced a cutter, global talent, or specialists. four times a night Ohtani will often face four different pitchers all throwing GAS, 95+. Have you watched baseball? Dudes are cranking now… Babe Ruth faced plumbers, sandwich makers, drywall fitters, and mechanics, it was your second job and you were exhausted coming to the park. Shohei Ohtani faces the world’s best talent and their job is to pitch to two batters in the seventh inning to set up your closer, and he is destroying global talent at the same time. BETTER THAN BABE, and it’s not close. This will offend some of the old heads, but who cares!” (Full Video Above)
NFLchatsports.com

Colin Cowherd compares Zach Wilson to Johnny Manziel | NY Jets Video

Colin Cowherd has the NY Jets finishing a distant fourth in the AFC East and compared Zach Wilson to Cleveland washout Johnny Manziel. The New York Jets have a new head coach and franchise quarterback. But, unlike his celebration of Adam Gase’s arrival, Colin Cowherd isn’t in the market for AFC title game tickets this time around.
NFLchatsports.com

Colin Cowherd: Giants’ Daniel Jones under ‘tons’ of pressure in 2021

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (Image via The Record) On a recent episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said NY Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under ‘five tons’ of pressure heading into the 2021 season. There’s no secret that the offseason moves of the New York Giants have centered...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd says Jags will be fun to watch but projects disappointing record

It’s a bit difficult to gauge where the expectations should be for Jacksonville heading into the 2021 season. Coming off a 1-15 finish with one of the most depleted rosters in football, the Jaguars made a lot of progress this offseason and upgraded at positions all over the field. But with a new front office, new head coach, and new starting quarterback, expecting the team to take a major leap forward into playoff contention seems a bit ambitious.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names ‘Ideal’ Trade Partner For Ben Simmons

Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Philadelphia 76ers are in trade discussions involving Ben Simmons. After a few years of the Simmons-Joel Embiid experiment, the Sixers are finally exploring the market. In light of Charania’s report, Colin Cowherd (on The Herd) mulled over a possible deal that would send Simmons...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
UFCsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss' Greg Hardy suffers punishing blow, knockout at UFC 264

Former Ole Miss defensive end Greg Hardy suffered a punishing blow at the hands of Tai Tuivasa in a UFC 264 fight on Saturday night. Hardy, 32, suffered the second knockout loss of his career, as Tuivasa, of Sydney, put him down with a counter left hook just 67 seconds into their heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, ESPN reported. The finish came after Hardy rocked Tuivasa with a right hand and aggressively moved forward for a finish. Tuivasa regained his footing and threw the perfect two-punch counter to put Hardy on his back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy