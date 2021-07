I don’t drink nearly enough water. My wife will even fill my large water bottle for me to make it easier. What it all comes down to is temperature. Many of us prefer to enjoy our favorite beverages cold. Keeping them cold can be a task. Fortunately, insolation technology has come a long way allowing us to take our cooled items along for hikes, hunts, and camping trips. Introducing several new options for you to keep your stuff cool and dry, TrueTimber has just released a new line of dry bags as well as a cooler.