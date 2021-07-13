2022 Toyota Tundra Will Keep Its Coolest Feature
The 2022 Toyota Tundra is nearly upon us, and Toyota isn't going to let an ill-timed leak spoil its teaser campaign for the all-new truck. We already know what the Tundra will look like on the outside, so Toyota is having fun teasing smaller details like what's under the hood and the all-new interior. Toyota previously showed a not-so revealing image of the windshield, giving us an obscured look at the new infotainment screen.carbuzz.com
