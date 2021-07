Arsenal preseason started last week — yeah, we’re there already. Yesterday, the club started preseason camp in Scotland that will see them play Hibernian today and Rangers on Saturday in friendlies. After that, the Gunners travel to the United States to play Inter Milan and either Everton or Millonarios FC, a Colombian club, for a shot at the coveted Florida Cup. Then, it’s back home for matches against Chelsea and Tottenham at the start of August as a final warmup for the Premier League season, which opens with Arsenal against newly-promoted Brentford on August 13th.