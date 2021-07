Airs Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. Bill Beckett spoke with Cecilia Shahrdar who plays Yonah and Shreveport Little Theatre music director Adam Philley. They joined him in our Noel Foundation Studios to discuss the next production by Shreveport Little Theatre of the musical “Children of Eden.” This will be performed in concert with a large community choir and orchestra in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Shreveport. Performances are scheduled for July 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and July 24 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Shreveport, 543 Ockley Drive. For complete details visit SLT’s online at shreveportlittletheatre.com or call (318) 424-4439.