POR: 6-6-1 (1-4-1 on the road) MIN: 5-5-3 (4-2-1 at home) A week after ending the Seattle Sounders’ 13-game unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win at Allianz Field, Minnesota United welcome Seattle’s Cascadia Cup brethren Portland Timbers FC to Midway on Saturday night. The win over the Sounders was against the run of play — in seven tries, the Loons had never beaten Seattle. Against Portland, MNUFC will look to sustain a trend: Portland have not beaten the Loons since 2018, and never in Minnesota. That doesn’t mean a result will come easy. The Timbers are an experienced team that will punish mistakes. The home side have to stay disciplined and tight to ensure that Portland’s penchant for counterattacking play is not rewarded.