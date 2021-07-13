Cancel
Jamestown, ND

The Annual Garden Tours are Back

By By John Zvirovski, Jamestown Sun Garden Editor
Jamestown Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time has finally arrived again, the annual AAUW Garden Tours!! I was bummed we couldn’t participate in them last year, but then again last year was so far from the normal for any of us. This is one of the evenings of the year that I always look forward too! If I have said it once, I have said it a hundred times that you just can’t know something about every idea or plant material that is out there. Every time I go on a garden tour I learn about a new plant or design idea that I have never seen or heard of and it causes my mind to expand a little more.

