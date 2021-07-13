Celine Dion Biopic Director Valérie Lemercier Says She Has Singer's Blessing: 'She Could See How Much I Loved Her'
As any Celine Dion fan will tell you, the Quebecois singer — also known as Canada’s National Treasure — is something of a comedian. Whether she’s remixing “My Heart Will Go On” with DJ Steve Aoki, using only her voice, or putting her own spin on “Baby Shark” in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment, Dion is hilarious. And so it’s only fitting that for her first major biopic, the legend was played by a comedian.www.registercitizen.com
