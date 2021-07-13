Toby Keith, Amy Grant Set for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Fans won't want to miss getting a closer look at the Luke Combs Grand Ole Opry induction ceremony! Watch the videos and check out the pictures here!. Country music hit-maker Luke Combs was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on July 16, 2019 by Opry members Joe Diffie and Vince Gill in front of a sold-out Opry crowd. Combs grew up on Diffie’s hits like “Pick Up Man” and “John Deere Green,” and the first concert he ever attended was Gill’s. After Combs performed his No. 1 smashes “When It Rains It Pours” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Diffie and Gill joined him on stage, also flanked by Opry members The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Craig Morgan, and Mark Wills. Get more details about this Luke Combs Grand Ole Opry moment below!