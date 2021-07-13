Northeastern requiring weekly COVID tests for students, staff regardless of vaccination status

BOSTON — All members of the Northeastern University community will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status, campus officials announced Tuesday.

This strategy comes as the university is preparing for a fully in-person Fall 2021 semester.

Students who move into university housing will be required to begin their weekly COVID tests on the day they arrive, regardless of vaccination status.

All other students, faculty, staff, and vendor employees—both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated—will be required to test once a week starting the week of September 6 if they are on campus one or more days a week, university officials announced.

That strategy will be reevaluated in October by using testing data from the beginning of the semester, cases beyond the Northeastern University community and the latest science.

The testing requirements will go into effect on any Northeastern campus where COVID-19 testing is provided.

