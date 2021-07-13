Cancel
Counting Down The Irish: No. 23 - K Jonathan Doerer

By Tim OMalley
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt stunk for everyone off the field, but the 2020 football season did not represent Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer’s best effort between the lines, either. The previously on-point placekicker missed five of his final nine field goal attempts including one in each of the season’s final four contests, most notably two in the post-season, plus one that could’ve proved crucial in Chapel Hill during Notre Dame’s 31-17 victory over upstart North Carolina.

