Counting Down The Irish: No. 23 - K Jonathan Doerer
It stunk for everyone off the field, but the 2020 football season did not represent Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer’s best effort between the lines, either. The previously on-point placekicker missed five of his final nine field goal attempts including one in each of the season’s final four contests, most notably two in the post-season, plus one that could’ve proved crucial in Chapel Hill during Notre Dame’s 31-17 victory over upstart North Carolina.247sports.com
