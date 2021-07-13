7 Can Help Consumer Alert: Storm moves out, scammers move in

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District issued a new warning Tuesday about scammers using the storm damage and power outages to take advantage of Nebraskans. In a news release, OPPD noted the technique was a familiar one: customers receive a phone call pressuring them to pay a bill immediately or to satisfy some claim with the utility. Often the scammers use 'spoofing' technology so the caller ID appears to come from OPPD.