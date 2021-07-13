Cancel
Omaha, NE

7 Can Help Consumer Alert: Storm moves out, scammers move in

KETV.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District issued a new warning Tuesday about scammers using the storm damage and power outages to take advantage of Nebraskans. In a news release, OPPD noted the technique was a familiar one: customers receive a phone call pressuring them to pay a bill immediately or to satisfy some claim with the utility. Often the scammers use 'spoofing' technology so the caller ID appears to come from OPPD.

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
#Scammers#Debit Cards#Extreme Weather#Nebraskans#Oppd
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

