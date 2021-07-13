Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Audit finds folds behind New Hampshire election miscount

By MICHAEL CASEY
Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuditors concluded that miscounts in a New Hampshire election were primarily caused by the way ballots were folded, according to a report released Tuesday. The audit, mandated by the legislature, was called by lawmakers from both parties after a losing Democratic candidate in a legislative race in the town of Windham requested a recount. That recount showed Republican candidates getting hundreds more votes than were originally counted.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harri Hursti
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Folds#Election Fraud#Miscount#Democratic#Republican#State Representative#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Pennsylvania StateUS News and World Report

Threats Rattle Pennsylvania County Targeted in Election Audit

(Reuters) - One of the Pennsylvania counties targeted in a Republican lawmaker's "forensic investigation" into the 2020 election has beefed up security around its courthouse following threatening posts on social media, one of its commissioners told Reuters. The incendiary Facebook posts appeared targeted at members of Tioga County's all-Republican board...
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

Arizona election audit has come up with few potential cases of voter fraud in 2020 election, AP investigation finds

An investigation by the Associated Press has found that out of 3 million ballots cast in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election, only 182 cases of potential voter fraud have been discovered. Meanwhile, in Washington, rising inflation and COVID misinformation are taking center stage on the Biden Administration's agenda. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson is moderating this Sunday's Face The Nation. He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss these topics and what to look forward to on Face the Nation.
York County, PAlocal21news.com

Tension at York County election audit meeting

There was disdain on Wednesday from York County leaders over the commissioners' decision to question a forensic audit request from Sen. Doug Mastriano. A raucous crowd filled the bi-weekly commissioners' meeting. Over a dozen speakers urged the board to play ball with Sen. Mastriano's request for information about the 2020...
Arizona Statekawc.org

Audit Contractors Find Inconsistencies In Arizona Election Results

PHOENIX -- The outside contractors conducting the audit of the 2020 election told GOP lawmakers Thursday they already have identified a series of inconsistencies between information that Maricopa County reported and what they have found. And the result could be workers from Cyber Ninjas showing up at the doors of...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden, Democrats in disarray – six months in, Americans rejecting this radical agenda

The liberal media isn’t honest enough to acknowledge it, but it doesn’t take a genius to notice what’s happening with the Democrats right before our eyes. Between Biden-created crises, messaging gaffes, ignoring public opinion, misreading mandates, and pushing a radical socialist agenda that’s wrong for America, it’s clear that this White House squandered its first six months in office and the Democrat Party is becoming mired in turmoil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy